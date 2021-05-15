Jayr Reyes calls end to pro career after 15 years in the PBA

JAYR Reyes on Saturday ended his basketball career, announcing his retirement on his Facebook account.

The 36-year-old Reyes began his post with the words “20 years, 10 teams, 1 love” and thanked his family and the people who made his basketball career possible.

“It has been a truly blessing to be able to devote more than half of my life to my first love. Now, I’m announcing my retirement from basketball,” wrote Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓

After stints with Letran in high school and University of the Philippines in college, the 6-foot-7 Reyes made it to the PBA as a direct hire by expansion team Welcoat in 2006.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was with the Asian Coatings franchise that he spent his PBA career the longest and the most successful from 2006 to 2011. He was part of the All-Rookie Team in 2007, and was named to the Mythical Second Team in 2007.

Reyes then played for Air21, Alaska, Meralco, Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel, and Columbian. It was with the Gin Kings and the Beermen where he won four championships.

He spent his final year with Phoenix in 2020 where he played eight games in the bubble before calling it a career.

“I am extremely grateful to God, my wife, kids, family, and friends who have supported me throughout this journey,” Reyes wrote.

“To all the team owners, my teammates, coaches, ball boys, physical therapists, and my fans – I would not have been able to be where I am if not for all of you,” he added.

Continue reading below ↓

“Excited for what God has in store for me and my family in the coming seasons. I may be turning over my jersey, but my love for ball will always be in my heart. Jayr Reyes, signing off,” he said.

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN