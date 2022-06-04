Tungcab eyes better memories with coach Chot at TNT after SEAG nightmare

JAYDEE Tungcab is looking forward to the future rather than dwell on the past as he begins his rookie season with the TNT Tropang Giga.

Jaydee Tungcab on TNT debut

Coming off the heels of Gilas Pilipinas' shock silver-medal finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, the former University of the Philippines guard believes that he has well adapted to the system of coach Chot Reyes in time for the PBA's 47th season.

"Naka-adjust na rin ako. Noong una naguguluhan pa ako kasi ang hirap na galing kay coach Tab [Baldwin] at kung saan saan ako naglaro, pero so far ok naman," he said, finally joining the Tropang Giga after being taken in the special Gilas round of the PBA Season 46 Draft back in 2021.

Fifteen months later, he gets the chance to play for TNT determined to make better memories after that SEA Games debacle and help in the squad's title-retention bid this upcoming Philippine Cup.

And he's already looking forward to getting his feet wet against some of his idols who he admittedly grew up watching.

"Sobrang excited ko kasi lahat ng mga makakalaban ko ngayon, pinapanood ko lang dati sa TV. Di ko ine-expect na makakatungtong ako sa PBA. Sobrang saya. Di ko ma-explain yung nararamdaman ko," he said.

The only thing clear for Tungcab is that like in his time with Gilas, he promises to make the most of the minutes he'll be given all the more as he fights for playing minutes against fellow guards like Jayson Castro, Kib Montalbo, and Ryan Reyes.

"Expect nila sa akin yung defense ko at pagiging aggressive sa court," he said.

