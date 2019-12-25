Jayvee Marcelino eager to prove worth at NLEX as Jaycee joins Alaska

THERE'S probably no greater feeling than realizing one's dreams.

The Marcelino twins Jaycee and Jayvee achieved theirs when their names were called in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft.

Alaska picked Jaycee in the second round, while NLEX took in Jayvee in the fourth round.

It's a culmination of a dream they first fostered back in their younger days in Olongapo.

"Syempre blessing para sa amin. Kahit magkahiwalay kami, nandoon na yung dream namin. Lahat ng basketball players, dream yan," said the defensive-minded Jayvee.

Jaycee, a member of the Mythical Team this past NCAA season, added: "Sobrang laking karangalan. Isipin mo yun, magkapatid kami na aakyat sa PBA."

However, the brothers know that getting drafted is one thing, but being signed is another.

Jaycee's future is already secured after signing a two-year contract with the Aces.

Meanwhile, Jayvee's is still in doubt as he aims to prove himself in a guard-loaded Road Warriors lineup.

"Pinagdarasal na lang namin na makapaglaro kami sa PBA," said Jaycee, wishing his twin could soon ink a deal of his own.

PHOTO: Danny Espiritu

This, though, isn't the Marcelinos' first rodeo as Jayvee vows to prove himself worthy of a spot in the PBA.

"Tulad ng sabi ni coach Topex (Robinson) sa amin, tuloy lang ang trabaho, parang sa LPU. Parang nagta-tryout lang kami, wag confident dahil marami talagang player. Work hard lang at ipakita namin yung kaya namin sa loob," he said.

If fate does smile on the Marcelinos, they would be the fourth twins to see action in the PBA -- a fate that Jayvee is certain will change his family's fortunes for the better.

"Para na sa rin family namin, para rin sa anak ko para di niya maranasan yung hirap na kinalakhan ko. Gusto ko siya, mas maganda ang buhay na maibigay ko," he shared.

"Gusto namin maging inspiration kami sa lugar namin, tulad nila kuya Willie Miller, Ping Exciminiano, at coach Topex Robinson. Pinagpupursihgihan talaga namin."