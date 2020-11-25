Jay Washington, 39, delivers in extended minutes as TNT defensive anchor

JAY Washington provided the spark in TNT’s frontline during the Tropang Giga’s crucial win in Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

The 39-year-old Washington played 31 minutes in a starting role and he made the most out of his playing time, tallying six points, five rebounds, and three blocks in the Tropa’s 102-101 win over Phoenix Super LPG that sent the series to a Game Five to be played on Friday.

The two-time Best Player of the Conference hasn’t played longer than 13 minutes in the series although he actually gave TNT a lift on Sunday when he had three blocks in Game Two but in a losing effort.

Washington’s valuable defensive effort finally translated in a win for TNT as he stepped up with regular starters Poy Erram and Troy Rosario struggling in the game.

“We need players who can stop the opponent,” said TNT coach Bong Ravena. “It’s very obvious that J-Wash was really our anchor in the middle, making stops defensively.”

Washington was even active on the offensive end as he took four shots in the two-point region, making three. He even had three assists in the ballgame.

But Ravena said it’s the defense that TNT needs from the veteran cager.

“We have no problem in our defense. It’s really our defense that counts,” Ravena said.

