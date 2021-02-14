Chris Javier new deal bolsters already stacked TnT Tropang Giga frontcourt

TNT Tropang Giga isn’t finished making offseason moves to stack its roster for the PBA 46th season.

The team has also signed big man Chris Javier to an extension deal in a bid to further shore up its frontcourt under new coach Chot Reyes.

The contract is good for one season although terms were not divulged.

Javier, a 6-foot-5 big forward who rebounds and stretches the defense with his outside shooting, was acquired by the Tropang Giga from the unrestricted free agent list (with rights to salary) last year when he was let go by Blackwater.

TnT assumed the balance from his contract that expired last December.

The 28-year-old Javier, a product of University of the East, was tapped by the Tropang Giga to plug the hole created after the inexplicable retirement of former MVP Kelly Williams.

But he failed to join the team inside the Clark bubble during the Philippine Cup after being advised to just concentrate on recovering from a knee injury.

A second-round pick of the Purefoods franchise in the 2016 draft, Javier is the latest addition to a TnT frontcourt that has been fortified the past few days with the addition of banger Dave Marcelo and now, with Javier’s signing. They join veterans Poy Erram, Troy Rosario, and Jay Washington, along with Lervyn Flores and David Semerad in manning the middle for the team.

Javier, who also owns the ‘Top Boss Auto Garage,’ averaged 2.6 points and 1.4 rebounds in 54 games in the league.

He is the latest player to be signed by TnT after Marcelo, Ping Exciminiano, Flores, Almond Vosotros, and Samboy De Leon.

The Tropang Giga don't have any picks in the first and second rounds of the 2021 PBA draft.