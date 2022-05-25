Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Terrafirma signs Javi Gomez de Liaño to two-year deal

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Javi Gomez de Liano contract signing with Terrafirma
    Javi Gomez de Liaño officially gets to ride the Dyip.

    TERRAFIRMA gave rookie Javi Gomez De Liaño a two-year deal a week after acquiring him in a trade with Barangay Ginebra.

    The contract was signed on Thursday.

    Javi Gomez de Liano contract signing

    Javi GDL was acquired from the Kings along with Brian Enriquez for no. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray just two days after the season's rookie draft.

    The rookie wingman was accompanied by representative PJ Pilares of Titan Management in the presence of Dyip team manager Ronald Tubid.

