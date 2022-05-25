Terrafirma signs Javi Gomez de Liaño to two-year deal

TERRAFIRMA gave rookie Javi Gomez De Liaño a two-year deal a week after acquiring him in a trade with Barangay Ginebra.

The contract was signed on Thursday.

Javi GDL was acquired from the Kings along with Brian Enriquez for no. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray just two days after the season's rookie draft.

The rookie wingman was accompanied by representative PJ Pilares of Titan Management in the presence of Dyip team manager Ronald Tubid.

