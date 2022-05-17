Javi GDL quick to move on from Ginebra, wants to ride Dyip for life

JAVI Gomez de Liaño is taking his trade from Ginebra to Terrafirma in stride as he looks for a new start with the Dyip.

After all, he's be reunited with two familiar faces in Alex Cabagnot and Isaac Go with the club.

"I'm real happy moving forward to play with Terrafirma. Nandoon yung mentor ko in Alex Cabagnot and nandoon din si Isaac. So I'm still excited for the opportunity," he told Spin.ph.

Cabagnot previously served as an assistant coach to Bo Perasol in University of the Philippines, while Gomez de Liaño and Go teamed up in their time with Gilas Pilipinas.

Having these two figures in Terrafirma just makes this rookie year all the more exciting for Gomez de Liaño, the no. 8 pick in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft, was shipped with Brian Enriquez by Ginebra and sent to Terrafirma in exchange for the injured no. 2 pick Jeremiah Gray.

Downer as it is for some to change addresses even before he logs a single second, it helps that Dyip coach Johnedel Cardel has big plans for the 6-foot-5 shooter.

"I'm grateful to hear that. Sa akin naman, focused ako sa bagong goal ko. I just want to put Terrafirma in the map and start a winning culture with them," said the former Ibaraki Robots gunner who has improved ten-fold on both ends of the floor thanks to his run in the Japan B.League.

Gomez de Liano even dared to target a goal unheard of with the Dyip: to be a Terrafirma lifer.

"Loyalty ako kahit saan eh. If everything pans out well, that's what I want right now. They haven't had players who have stayed with them for a long time, so I want to achieve that and help them compete because I don't think someone has done that yet," he said.

Brief as Gomez de Liano's stint with the Gin Kings, he remains grateful with the crowd darlings taking him even for just less than 48 hours.

"Thankful pa rin ako sa Ginebra, but again, focus na ako sa bagong goal ko."

