Honed by B.League, Javi GDL eager to help Dyip make rare playoff stint

WHILE most players find being traded to a lower-rung team like Terrafirma as a setback of sorts, Javi Gomez de Liaño is seeing it in a different light as he looks to make the most of the experience he'll get as a part of the Dyip.

Javi Gomez de Liano on Dyip debut

And a big part of that is the trust that the rookie out of University of the Philippines has been given ahead of the team's debut in the Philippine Cup.

"The coaches give me confidence. May plays na nagkakamali ako pero iba talaga pag yung coaches nagtitiwala sa inyo. They give me confidence in my game, so I can't wait to play," he said, grateful for the confidence that he has received from coach Johnedel Cardel.

Gomez de Liaño, the no. 8 selection in the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft, was traded from Ginebra to Terrafirma just days after the rookie selection process.

Although some may see it as a big blow to their confidence, the 6-foot-5 sniper is determined to make the most of his chances all while showing how much he has improved after his stint with the Ibaraki Robots in the Japan B.League.

"I feel like I'm a whole different player," he said. "Since coming back, I developed a lot of skills in my game. I wasn't a ballhandler and I played three and four back then in UP, but my stint in Japan helped me become more of a combo-guard and also on the defensive end, I feel like I'm a better defensive player now."

And to Gomez de Liano, he's just driven to contribute as much as he could in hopes of turning the corner for Terrafirma and helping it reach the playoffs -- a level that the franchise has only reached once since joining the league in 2014.

"Focus ko is to help Terrafirma make it to the quarters," he said. "Whatever the team needs from me, I will do it. I'm really focused on helping the team win and building a winning culture."

