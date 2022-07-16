Javelona finds way back to 5-on-5, hooks up with undermanned Dyip

UNDERMANNED Terrafirma signed free agent Pao Javelona for the rest of the year and played his first game with the Dyip Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Pao Javelona joins Dyip

Coach Johnedel Cardel said Javelona just practiced a few times with the team after joining officially joining the Dyip on Friday.

Javelona struggled in his Terrafirma debut, though, finishing with three points and four rebounds, but shot 1-of-10 from the floor.

Still, Cardel is high on the former National University stalwart, who is under contract with the team until December.

“Sabi ko sa kanya may ilang araw siya to get acquainted with the team. Timing lang, pero smart player siya. Yun ang kailangan ko,” he said of Javelona, who was a third round pick of Phoenix in the 2016 draft.

“Dumidipensa siya. Kahit yung bata nai-stop niya,” said the Terrafirma coach, adding Javelona is likewise a leader.

Cardel believes had Javelona came on board earlier, the Dyip, who are missing several key players due to injuries, could have an even better chance of beating the San Miguel Beermen the last time.

The Dyip lost to the Beermen in overtime Thursday night, 109-108.

“Sana kung napa-aga siya against San Miguel,” said Cardel.

Javelona suited up for NorthPort, Alab Pilipinas, and just recently with the Purefoods TJ Titans in the PBA 3x3.

Juami Tiongson added to Terrafirma’s injury woes after suffering a strained hamstring the last time.

Already in the injury list are Alex Cabagnot, Isaac Go, and Ed Daquioag.

