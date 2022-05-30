RoS looking for trade partner as Javee Mocon yet to sign extension

RAIN or Shine is looking for a fair trade in exchange for four-year wingman Javee Mocon.

Caloy Garcia, basketball operations head of the Elasto Painters, said it appears dealing the 27-year-old Mocon is the only option left for both parties to move forward.

With less than a week before PBA Season 47 tips off, no contract settlement has yet been reached between Rain or Shine management and Mocon, represented by Titan Management.

PJ Pilares, agent of the forward out of San Beda, said the status quo of Mocon remains, although Garcia said the Elasto Painters are looking to trade the player for a reasonable deal.

"As of now, may ini-o-offer kami sa ibang teams, and other teams are also asking about Javee," said Garcia on Monday.

"Pero in order to agree, we have to have a fair deal. As of now, there's no clear deals pa naman."

Rain or Shine has a standing three-year offer to Mocon, who the team picked sixth overall in the 2018 rookie draft.

