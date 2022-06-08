Mocon has no ill will toward RoS, but glad to find new home: 'It's business'

JAVEE Mocon sat down and talked with Phoenix coach Topex Robinson about his desire to play for the team right away in its debut game in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Although he just joined and practiced with the Fuel Masters just a day ago, the wingman out of San Beda felt the need to contribute right away to the team that went out of its way to acquire his services.

So shortly after meeting his new teammates, Mocon told Robinson he's ready to play if the coach finds the need to utilize him.

"Nag-usap kami. Actually, tinanong ako ni coach Topex kung gusto kong maglaro," Mocon related on Wednesday.

"Ako naman its still basketball. Siguro minsan nawawala ako sa plays, defensive schemes. Pero at the end of the day, its just basketball," he added. "So sabi ko, coach ilaro mo ako, kaya mo yan."

Mocon played 19 minutes as a first-time Fuel Master and scored five points and seven rebounds in a 108-100 loss to San Miguel Beer at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Although it wasn't a winning debut for him at Phoenix, just being back at the court was more than satisfaction for the former San Beda star.

"Sobrang saya. Ilang months ba ako walang laro?" he said. "As a competitive player, gusto mo talagang maglaro at a high level. Ito yung na-miss ko, yung very competitive na laro."

Mocon didn't start the new season on the right foot as his camp got embroiled in a contract negotiation with former team Rain or Shine.

His status was uncertain until the Fuel Masters and the Elasto Painters managed to strike a deal trading Mocon for sophomore Nick Demusis and a first and second-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

Mocon felt relieved the contract impasse was over, allowing him and the Elasto Painters to finally move forward.

He was also candid enough to say there was no ill feelings towards his former team.

"Wala (akong sama ng loob). Alam mo naman they drafted me. Nung pandemic andun sila," he said.

"But it's business, e. Walang ill feelings towards management, players, coaches. Mahal na mahal ko ang mga yan."

Mocon was picked no. 6 overall by Rain or Shine in the 2018 draft.

