Jason Perkins plays solid outing despite family emergency

ANTIPOLO – Jason Perkins led Phoenix Super LPG to victory on Thursday despite a family emergency in the United States.

Perkins revealed that his father suffered a stroke, a news which he learned prior to the game against Terrafirma. He was overcome with emotions after the game that he politely begged off in joining the postgame press conference.

When interviewed after the postgame talk in dugout, Perkins said his father was on his mind during the game.

“My father, before the game, he had a stroke. He is not doing too good right now,” said Perkins. “I was kinda holding my emotions today so I can play in the game. But after the game, it hit me. I just want to be with my teammates.”

Perkins had a big game as he finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the 97-74 win over Terrafirma.

“I was definitely thinking of him. Basketball on the court is my getaway place, my safe place. I just want to enjoy the game with my team,” said Perkins.

His presence was huge for Phoenix, which finally picked up an important win to improve its record to 1-2.

“It’s definitely big. We needed it. We need to fix our energy and we need to have fun on the court together again,” said Perkins.

