Brickman to skip PBA draft after signing Taiwan long-term deal: source

CHICAGO - Jason Brickman will not be entering the highly-anticipated 2022 PBA Rookie Draft.

Multiple sources told SPIN.ph that the top five prospect, and arguably the best point guard in the upcoming class, has agreed to a deal to stay with the Kaoshiung Aquas for another three years.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but one source revealed that Brickman's paycheck is more than the PBA's max contract, which is capped at P500,000.

The 30-year old Brickman, an extremely cerebral 6-foot, 165-pound court general who once led the US NCAA Division 1 in assists while playing for Long Island University, signed with the Aquas last September.

And it didn't take long for him to impress and make a mark in the T1 league.

Through 28 games in this 2021-22 season, Brickman is averaging 13.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 2.2 steals per. He is shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3.

With Brickman at the helm, the Aquas own the best record at 21-7.

Brickman really wanted to play in the PBA and fulfill a childhood dream, the same sources said. But at the end of the day, the chance to win a title plus the money on the table was too good to pass up.

