Jason Brickman finally makes leap, among early entrants for PBA draft

JASON Brickman is finally making the leap to the PBA.



The highly touted Fil-Am point guard is ready for the next chapter of his basketball career as he was one of the first six players to submit their applications for the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

Brickman, 29, is arguably one of the best playmakers outside of the pro league today.

The 5-foot-10 guard is ranked fourth in the NCAA Division I's career assists list during his four seasons in LIU Brooklyn and has made a name for himself in the region as evidenced by his stellar performances in the ASEAN Basketball League for the past half-decade.

A former Finals MVP, he won the 2016 ABL crown for Westports Malaysia Dragons together with coach Ariel Vanguardia and Phoenix Super LPG shooter Matthew Wright.

He soon found his way to Mono Vampire and San Miguel Alab Pilipinas, where he posted 8.9 points on 45-percent shooting, on top of 9.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 steals this past season.

Brickman is expected to fare among the first rounders in the coming draft, a longtime coming for coaches and scouts who have long coveted to secure his services.

But he's not the only former Alab player to declare for the March 14 draft.

Jeremiah Gray, 24, has also submitted his draft application.

The uber athletic 6-foot-6 guard out of Dominican University of California averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 boards, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 blocks in his lone season with Alab.

Aside from that, he also saw action for Mighty Sports in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament, where the Andray Blatche-led Philippine club won the championship.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, 26, is also looking to follow the lead of his older brother and San Miguel winger Matt.

The 6-foot-7 banger out of UC Riverside was solid in his two years with Alab, collecting 4.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in this past campaign.

The three Fil-foreign applicants, though, has the January 27 deadline to accomplish the necessary requirements to prove their Filipino citizenship and allow them to participate in the annual rookie selection proceedings.

Actor Andre Paras, 25, has also submitted his application as the son of two-time PBA MVP Benjie looks to make a name for himself in the league after his runs with AMA Online Education in the PBA D-League and brief collegiate career with University of the Philippines and San Beda.

Completing the early entrants were Matthew Kyle Sanchez, a 5-foot-8 guard from San Beda who played for Taguig in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League, and unknown Shem Kenneth Magallanes, a 5-foot-8 skipper from Caybiga High School.

