Jason Brickman set to play for Meralco in PBA 3x3 tournament

PBA fans will get to see Jason Brickman play in the flesh, after all.

After failing to secure the necessary papers to make him eligible in the 2020 rookie draft, the highly touted Fil-Am is set to take his act to the inaugural 3x3 tournament of the league after the Meralco Bolts managed to tap his services.

Unlike the regular 5-on-5, rules are a bit relaxed regarding Fil-foreign players in the 3x3 play, allowing the 29-year-old Brickman, along with the other six found to be ineligible, to see action in the tournament.

PHOTO: Dante Peralta

Continue reading below ↓

Brickman, out of LIU Brooklyn who led the NCAA Division 1 in assists per game for two straight seasons, already arrived in the country two days ago.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The signing of Brickman was announced by the Bolts in their official social media page.

"We're looking forward to seeing his brand of basketball up close," said Meralco team manager Paolo Trillo.

"He's a veteran playmaker who has proven himself internationally and we're excited to have him on board."

Brickman was part of the seven Fil-foreigners who were not allowed in the recent draft after failing to secure certification and affirmation from the Bureau of Immigration and the Department of Justice, respectively.

The others were Jeremiah Gray, Brandon Rosser, Taylor Statham, Tyrus Hill, John Paul Gulfo, and Christopher Cancio.

Brickman was definitely a sure first round pick had the league allowed him entry in the draft, with Rain or Shine among the teams vocal enough to come out in the open and express interest in the 6-foot guard.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

___

For more PBA updates, click here.