Jarencio says PBA sanction on erring ref 'none of my business'

ANGELES CITY – NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio said he didn't wish ill on game official who cost NorthPort its game against Rain or Shine on Sunday night.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial decided on Monday to relieve Pineda of his duties as game official in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble and send him back to Manila within the week.

Whatever sanction the Commissioner’s Office has meted on referee Sherwin Pineda is none of his business, the Batang Pier coach said.

“Kung anuman ang ginawa ng PBA sa kanya, wala na ako run,” said the NorthPort mentor. “Ayaw din naman natin na mag-isip ng iba sa kapwa na sana mangyari sa kanya yung ganito, yung ganoon.

"Ang sa akin lang, wala na ako kung anuman ang naging desisyon ng Commissioner sa kanya.”

Jarencio, 56, admitted still feeling hurt following the Batang Pier’s 70-68 loss to the Elasto Painters where a foul called by Pineda on Paolo Taha in the final 3.1 seconds played a hand in Rain or Shine clinching a third straight win.

Rey Nambatac canned the two free throws off Taha’s foul that proved to be the marginal baskets.

“Hanggang ngayon masakit pa rin ang loob ko, e. Kasi nag-tatrabaho tayo dito, nagsasakripisyo tayo sa ganitong set-up, tapos matatalo ka lang sa ganun,” said Jarencio.

The former PBA player and legendary University of Santo Tomas gunner was so frustrated that he uttered words during and after the game that were not meant to be said.

He apologized for his actions.

“Nasabi ko lang naman yun dahil sa nangyari,” he said. “And para sa akin kasi, wala akong nakita (na foul).”

But the most painful of all is the reality the outcome of the match cannot be reversed, sending the Batang Pier going down to their third straight loss in the PBA bubble.