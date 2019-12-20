Jarencio's overachievers at NorthPort bow out with heads held high

TAKE it from NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio: there's no shame in his side's semifinal exit in the 2019 PBA Governors' Cup.

Thats why even though the Batang Pier suffered 120-107 Game Four defeat to Ginebra on Friday, the outspoken mentor couldn't hide his smile, proud of what his ragtag team had achieved in the season-ending conference.

"Ok pa rin kami. Nag-overachieve kami," he said. "Wala naman nag-expect na nandito kami eh."

Jarencio was speaking truths.

On the way to only the second semifinal appearance in franchise history, the Batang Pier stunned top-seed NLEX in the quarterfinals behind an epic 126-123 triple-overtime classic to become only the fourth eighth seed to reach the Final Four.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

That dream run continued with a huge 124-90 Game One Batang Pier victory over the Gin Kings, marking the franchise's longest win streak.

It's quite a feat for a squad which had to jell quickly following the arrival of Christian Standhardinger in a trade for Mo Tautuaa and the ACL injury that ended the season of rookie sensation Robert Bolick.

The odds, however, soon caught up with NorthPort, with its woes being compounded by a litany of injuries that led to it sputtering in the next three games to bow out in the best-of-five series to Ginebra, three games to one.

No question this team proved a lot of doubters wrong and showed that they belonged, with the Batang Pier drawing huge contributions from leaders like Standhardinger, Sean Anthony, and import Michael Qualls.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Yet as positive as the result was for the team, Jarencio said he has no control on the future of this roster.

Continue reading below ↓

"Di ko masasabi. Call ng management yun," he said, pointing out that he just follows the direction set by management.

"Basta kami, were always preparing for the next conference," he said. "Kung sino man ang nasa lineup, lalaban tayo. Yun lang naman ang sa akin eh, lalaban lang."