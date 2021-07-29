Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Jul 29
    PBA

    Jarencio on promising NorthPort: ‘We set standard na maka-compete’

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    PIDO Jarencio feels good about his NorthPort team especially once the Batang Pier finally plays in full force.

    The outspoken mentor sees the team capable of going toe-to-toe with the PBA’s top contenders especially once it gets to play according to its potential.

    “For us, we set the standard na maka-compete sa kanila (contenders),” said Jarencio. “I’m really positive sa team na ito.”

    Greg Slaughter, June Mar Fajardo

    Continue reading below ↓

    His optimism comes after seeing how the Batang Pier engaged the San Miguel Beermen in a dogfight during their last game, rallying from as many as a 16-point deficit to give themselves a shot at winning it all in the endgame.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    NorthPort lost, 88-86, on a game-winner by veteran Arwind Santos.

    But this is one rare loss which Jarencio is proud of.

    “San Miguel is a strong team talaga. They are a contender,” he said of the five-time Philippine Cup champion.

    NorthPort vs Ginebra

    Defending title-holder Barangay Ginebra is next for the 1-2 Batang Pier, but even the Kings' championship pedigree doesn’t strike a fear in the NorthPort mentor.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      He has complete belief in his team full of promise.

      “Bata itong team ko. This is a young team. Hindi pa nga kami regular na magkakasama especially yan si Greg (Slaughter) kakabalik lang and si Sean (Anthony), he’s still injured,” said Jarencio.

      Continue reading below ↓

      “Kami for sure, we’re gonna give everybody a good fight.”

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again