Jarencio on promising NorthPort: ‘We set standard na maka-compete’

PIDO Jarencio feels good about his NorthPort team especially once the Batang Pier finally plays in full force.
The outspoken mentor sees the team capable of going toe-to-toe with the PBA’s top contenders especially once it gets to play according to its potential.
“For us, we set the standard na maka-compete sa kanila (contenders),” said Jarencio. “I’m really positive sa team na ito.”
His optimism comes after seeing how the Batang Pier engaged the San Miguel Beermen in a dogfight during their last game, rallying from as many as a 16-point deficit to give themselves a shot at winning it all in the endgame.
NorthPort lost, 88-86, on a game-winner by veteran Arwind Santos.
But this is one rare loss which Jarencio is proud of.
“San Miguel is a strong team talaga. They are a contender,” he said of the five-time Philippine Cup champion.
NorthPort vs Ginebra
Defending title-holder Barangay Ginebra is next for the 1-2 Batang Pier, but even the Kings' championship pedigree doesn’t strike a fear in the NorthPort mentor.
He has complete belief in his team full of promise.
“Bata itong team ko. This is a young team. Hindi pa nga kami regular na magkakasama especially yan si Greg (Slaughter) kakabalik lang and si Sean (Anthony), he’s still injured,” said Jarencio.
“Kami for sure, we’re gonna give everybody a good fight.”
