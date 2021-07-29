Jarencio on promising NorthPort: ‘We set standard na maka-compete’

PIDO Jarencio feels good about his NorthPort team especially once the Batang Pier finally plays in full force.

The outspoken mentor sees the team capable of going toe-to-toe with the PBA’s top contenders especially once it gets to play according to its potential.

“For us, we set the standard na maka-compete sa kanila (contenders),” said Jarencio. “I’m really positive sa team na ito.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

His optimism comes after seeing how the Batang Pier engaged the San Miguel Beermen in a dogfight during their last game, rallying from as many as a 16-point deficit to give themselves a shot at winning it all in the endgame.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NorthPort lost, 88-86, on a game-winner by veteran Arwind Santos.

But this is one rare loss which Jarencio is proud of.

“San Miguel is a strong team talaga. They are a contender,” he said of the five-time Philippine Cup champion.

NorthPort vs Ginebra

Defending title-holder Barangay Ginebra is next for the 1-2 Batang Pier, but even the Kings' championship pedigree doesn’t strike a fear in the NorthPort mentor.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

He has complete belief in his team full of promise.

“Bata itong team ko. This is a young team. Hindi pa nga kami regular na magkakasama especially yan si Greg (Slaughter) kakabalik lang and si Sean (Anthony), he’s still injured,” said Jarencio.

Continue reading below ↓

“Kami for sure, we’re gonna give everybody a good fight.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.