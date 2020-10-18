Jarencio left fuming as ref's call costs NorthPort: 'Ang labo n'yo'

ANGELES CITY – NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio had a lot to be mad about besides NorthPort remaining winless in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Jarencio slammed the officiating at the end of the Batang Pier’s 68-70 loss to Rain or Shine on Sunday night, insisting Paolo Taha didn’t commit a foul on a driving Rey Nambatac with 1.3 seconds left and the outcome of the game very much on the line.

Look:

Continue reading below ↓

The NorthPort mentor’s voice can be clearly heard inside the Smart 5G-powered Angeles University Foundation gym as he complained about the crucial call that led to two Nambatac free throws and gave Rain or Shine a two-point cushion.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"Ang labo n'yo," Jarencio was heard shouting as he aired his displeasure over the call. Across the court, deputy commissioner Eric Castro and the league technical team under international referee Bong Pascual sat stoically.

He was later seen slamming his instruction board hard on the floor.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

The Batang Pier still had one final shot at winning the game, but rookie Sean Manganti’s attempt from three-point range was deflected by Javee Mocon at the buzzer.

NorthPort tumbled to a third straight loss inside the PBA bubble to share the cellar with NLEX on similar 0-3 record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The setback was compounded by the team scoring a league-tying record two points in the third quarter and the absence of injured forward Kevin Ferrer.

Rain or Shine meanwhile, clinched a third consecutive victory to tie idle TnT Tropang Giga on top of the standings.