Jarencio calls out Bolick as guard still in seclusion since injury

PIDO Jarencio is making a shoutout to ‘missing in action’ Robert Bolick.

“Hey, paging Robert Bolick, pakita ka sa practice, ha” the NorthPort coach said playfully when asked about the status of the injured guard of the Batang Pier.

The 24-year-old sophomore has not been seen in public - and has laid low even on social media where he used to be active - since undergoing surgery for a season-ending ACL injury suffered during the Governors' Cup.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Continue reading below ↓

It has been five months since the unfortunate incident but Jarencio said he yet to see Bolick, although the third selection overall in the 2018 PBA draft calls him from time to time.

Jarencio said the former San Beda stalwart will likely miss the entire all-Filpino conference as he rehabs from the injury.

“July pa siya or August (babalik),” said the NorthPort coach. “Ang tanong nga kung magpapakita. Hindi pa nga siya nagpapakita sa amin, e.”

Continue reading below ↓

While recovering from injury, Bolick went to the US for a well-deserved rest after a season that saw him shuffling from NorthPort to Gilas Pilipinas duty. But Bolick has since returned to the country.

Or at least that's what his coach believes.

“Andito na siya. Baka nasa Ormoc nga lang yan, e,” he said. “Tumatawag naman.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bolick was a strong contender for the Rookie of the Year plum against Gilas teammate CJ Perez of Columbian until going down with the ACL injury during the Batang Pier’s game against San Miguel Beer.

He is one of five injured players for NorthPort to start the new PBA season along with Jonathan Gray, Kevin Ferrer, Bradwyn Guinto, and Sean Anthony.