Jared Dillinger to sign new contract with Ginebra, assures Cone

JARED Dillinger will sign a new contract with Barangay Ginebra for the coming PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup, coach Tim Cone assured.

“Jared Dillinger is going to re-sign a contract,” said Cone, explaining why the former Gilas Pilipinas mainstay was not on Ginebra's opening-day roster after sitting out the last Governors' Cup due to injuries.

“He was not on our original roster because he was not under contract. But we feel that he is going to sign now. So we will have that leadership as well.”

The 38-year-old Dillinger sat out the entire Governors’ Cup which saw Ginebra beat Meralco in the finals. He played in the Philippine Cup where he averaged 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 13 games.

The impending signing of Dillinger comes after the retirement of Mark Caguioa and Joe Devance following the team’s latest championship run.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Cone said Dillinger, an eight-time champion, has started his conditioning for the coming season, but will be doubtful for Ginebra’s opener against Blackwater on June 12.

Continue reading below ↓

“I don’t know if he will be ready for the first game but he should be ready, early part of the elims. We think he will be ready," Cone said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"He is not quite practicing now but he is very close, doing a few basketball-related things but not full yet. We expect him to be ready in maybe two to three weeks."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.