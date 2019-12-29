Weird feeling as Ginebra recruit Dillinger meets former team in finals

NEW Barangay Ginebra recruit Jared Dillinger is bracing for a tough battle as he faces his former team Meralco in the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Dillinger will now be playing on the other side after being part of Meralco teams that lost to the Gin Kings in the 2016 and 2017 finals of the season-ending conference.

Dillinger has a lot of positive things to say about his former team, particularly their chances of hoisting the crown this time in the Governors’ Cup.

“The team they have over there now, I’d say, that is probably the strongest Meralco team I’ve seen yet," said the Fil-Am guard.

"Not to take anything away from us. We got some guys on the team that helped us. We have Stanley (Pringle), his name speaks for itself. It’s going to be an exciting series.”

Dillinger signed with Ginebra this conference after Meralco relegated him to the unrestricted free agent list.

The 35-year old said he remains very close to some of the Bolts players.

“It’s funny. When I changed teams to Ginebra, I’m still close to the guys at Meralco. We are on group chats, we talk, and we were saying early in the season, how great it would be if we can all play each other in the finals again.”

“And lo and behold, now we are here. It’s great. It’s cool that this is the third time we are playing in four years so it’s going to be a great series,” Dillinger said.

While Meralco may have also gotten stronger, Dillinger said Ginebra will definitely leave no stones unturned in its preparations against the Bolts.

“Of course, we have Stanley and looks like we are a little bit older,” said Dillinger with a smile. “Seeing the same faces, LA (Tenorio), Scottie (Thompson), Joe (Devance), (Justin) Brownlee, these guys, they know how to win, something that I’ve seen from the very beginning.”

“These guys are all professionals. They get their work in and that’s the biggest thing when I first came here. The level of professionalism here is very high,” said Dillinger.

Dillinger said there will be mixed emotions when he battles his former team for the PBA crown.

“Being with the MVP group for almost 10, 11 years, I’m not going to lie to you and say it’s just going to be another game. I have a lot of memories over there. I have a lot of respect for Meralco, the MVP group," he said.

"But again, I couldn’t be more grateful and happy to be here with San Miguel Corporation. And giving me the opportunity to play and just for that alone, I’m going to put my blood, sweat, and soul out there. Regardless of who is on the other side, I’m going to battle for sure,” said Dillinger.

Dillinger is also not getting in the way of the strategy side of the series even with his familiarity with Meralco.

“I’m not really saying anything. The coaches, coach Cone, and all the coaches, they have been coaches for a long time. So their experience and their level of IQ is a lot higher than mine so I think they know what they are doing.

"If they ever ask me or something, I’ll say my two cent but really, his job as a coach is coach us. My job is to play so I’m just going to play,” said Dillinger.

As for his health, Dillinger admitted he is still in the process of regaining his old form after a long layoff due to a quad injury.

“I haven’t played in seven months. I had a long talk with coach [Tim] Cone before the playoffs started. That was about that time I was pretty much healed. But again, trying to play not only in the elimination round games but trying to play for the first time in seven months in a playoff game, it’s pretty difficult.

"The game moves so fast. You try to get your timing with these guys on the court and you haven’t been with them all year. It’s a challenge. I’m not going to lie to you.”

“But I’ve been putting my time in. I’ve been doing extra work on the side, trying to learn and soak up as much as I can and I’m going to stay ready. If the coach needs to call my name, I’ll be ready to play and that’s how you treat it,” said Dillinger.