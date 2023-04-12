Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Wed, Apr 12
    PBA

    Jared Dillinger to give away 200 tickets for Game 3 of PBA Finals

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    Jared Dillinger ticket giveaway
    Jared Dillinger sharing the love to PBA fans.
    PHOTO: PBA Images | @JDaredevil2 on Twitter

    THE PBA's resident 'daredevil' has a soft spot after all, especially for hoops fans.

    Hours before Game Two of the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals, Ginebra veteran Jared Dillinger revealed his upcoming ticket giveaway on Twitter for their next game on Friday, April 14.

    Two hundred tickets will be up for grabs for fans who want to witness Ginebra and TNT live at the SMART Araneta Coliseum for Game Three.

    Jared Dillinger to the rescue

    On Dillinger's Instagram page, where he also made the announcement, his teammate Jamie Malonzo took an early shot at the giveaway by trying to secure a pair of tickets for his aunt.

    "Wait bro can I get 2 for my auntie," Malonzo replied in the comments section.

      For JD, however, it wasn't too hard of a proposition to accept from the high-flying Gin King.

      "Hahahaha! Bro, I got you! Anything you need pare! You are our money-maker."

      Dillinger reminded fans to keep posted on his socials shortly after Game 2 for the giveaway mechanics.

