Japeth plays down career milestone as he joins 5,000-point club

IT was a career milestone former PBA player Peter Aguilar was more aware of than his son Japeth.

The Barangay Ginebra big man said his elder was quick to send him a congratulatory message the moment he became the latest player to become a member of the league’s 5,000-point club which he achieved in the Kings’ 96-81 win over Blackwater Bossing Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Japeth Aguilar joins 5,000-point club

PHOTO: PBA Images

Aguilar reached the milestone early in the first quarter when he scored the first two of his total 14 points for the game, thus making him the 89th local – and 93rd overall – to achieve the special mark.

He also became the 12th player in Barangay Ginebra franchise to attain the feat.

And so after the game, Japeth’s father was the first one to send him a congratulatory message for the milestone.

“Ang mas aware actually yung parents ko, e. May congratulations agad. Pero hindi ko alam na may ganun,” he said.

“Yung papa ko nag-forward nung screen shot. Si Peter Aguilar,” added the Barangay Ginebra big man with a chuckle.

Truth be told, the young Aguilar said he’s not conscious about the record, but more thankful that he still gets to play at the highest level 12 years after being picked as the no. 1 overall selection in the 2009 draft.

“Never kong tinignan (yung record),” the 6-foot-9 Aguilar said.

“But blessed lang ako kasi throughout the years, nagagawa ko yung mahal kong gawin, and in terms of longevity, injury-free. Katulad ngayon may pandemic, hindi naman natin ini-expect yun. So mas thankful ako dun, mas masaya ako dun.”

Aguilar completed his historic night by going 6-of-8 from the field in helping the defending Philippine Cup champions get their first win for the season.

