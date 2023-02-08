Japeth Aguilar takes top spot in PBA All-Star voting

JAPETH Aguilar and rookie Gian Mamuyac made huge strides in fan voting for the PBA All-Star game.

Aguilar wrested the top spot from June Mar Fajardo, while Mamuyac rose from deep bottom to barge in the Top 10 list following the latest tally of votes released by the league on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Aguilar received 190,273 votes to rise from No. 3 to the top, even as Mamuyac landed at No. 6 with 170,359 votes after failing to land in the Top 24 list during the initial tally of votes.

Reigning MVP Scottie Thompson retained the No. 2 position with 186,187 votes to make it a 1-2 placing for Barangay Ginebra.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo meanwhile, fell to No. 3 with 183,903, followed by Ginebra sophomore Jamie Malonzo and Magnolia eccentric forward Calvin Abueva with 174,112 and 172,383, respectively.

Rounding out the Top 10 vote getters were two-time MVP James Yap (170,313), Christian Standhardinger (169,718), CJ Perez (169,036), and LA Tenorio (166,317).