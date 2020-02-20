Japeth Aguilar backs pal Slaughter's decision to take sabbatical

JAPETH Aguilar said he supports the decision of Greg Slaughter to take a break from basketball, even if it breaks up the ‘Twin Towers’ of Barangay Ginebra.

Aguilar said Slaughter’s absence will leave a void that will be tough to fill when the Gin Kings see action in the 2020 PBA season.

But at the end of the day, Aguilar said only Slaughter knows what’s best for him.

“He is probably going through something now,” said Aguilar following the team’s first practice of 2020 on Wednesday. “Hindi natin alam. Siya lang nakakaalam. ‘Yun ang naging desisyon niya.

"Kilala ko naman si Greg. I’m friends with him personally. Whatever he is going through, alam niya kung ano ‘yung mas makakabuti sa kanya," he added. "For sure, mas mahirap.”

The decision of Slaughter not to return to Ginebra ends a six-year partnership with Aguilar that led to four championships, including the recent 2019 Governors’ Cup.

With Slaughter no longer with the team, Aguilar is bracing for a bigger role with the Gin Kings.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

He is ready to step up.

“Kailangan kong harapin kung ano magiging role ko this coming all-Filipino conference. May tiwala naman ako sa coaching staff. May pinaplano na siguro sila. Basta kailangan, ready lang. Not only me pero kaming lahat sa team,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar said he is focusing now on getting himself in shape after a well-deserved break partly spent having his long-delayed honeymoon with wife Cassandra.

“So far, everyone is healthy. ‘Yung wind, kailangan pa ma-improve. Hindi pa kundisyon ‘yung iba. Ako hinihingal pa ako sa takbuhan. We have a lot of catching up to do in terms of conditioning at saka ‘yung chemistry namin,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar hopes the team's form from Governors’ Cup championship run can be carried over the onto the Philippine Cup, which the Gin Kings haven't won in years.

Aguilar said Ginebra must not be complacent following the title victory.

“As a team, maganda ‘yung naging samahan namin sa finals. A lot of young guys ang nag-step up. Tinaas talaga nila ‘yung level ng laro nila. Very proud ako sa team. Sana magtuloy-tuloy at mag-carry over ‘yung mga natutunan namin,” said Aguilar.

“Lahat ng teams, nag-improve. Kailangan wag namin isipin ‘yung mga na-achieve namin. Panibagong start para sa amin,” said Aguilar.