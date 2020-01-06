Japeth Aguilar ready to battle Gilas roommate Raymond Almazan in PBA Finals

JAPETH Aguilar is no longer surprised with Meralco reaching the finals of the PBA Governors’ Cup.

After all, Aguilar already got a few insights of the Bolts from Raymond Almazan, who was his roommate when the two were part of Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 Fiba Basketball World Cup where they got to know each other really well.

Even then, Aguilar said Almazan has been raving about how the Bolts have been preparing in their games.

“Kilala ko si Raymond. Magka-roommate kami sa last World Cup. Natatandaan ko sa kanya, lagi niyang sinasabi sa amin na grabe talaga ‘yung paghahanda nila before pa ng Governors’ Cup. Sabi niya magiging maganda ‘yung conference nila,” said Aguilar.

“Lumabas naman,” he added.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Several months after their stint in the World Cup, Aguilar and Almazan will now be squaring off on opposite sides when Ginebra takes on Meralco for the third time in the Governors’ Cup finals. And Aguilar knows Almazan will be a game-changer for the Bolts being a legitimate center they didn’t have in the past.

“I feel like talagang na-incorporate ni Raymond ‘yung system ni coach Norman at marami siyang nafi-fill na wala dati sa Meralco. Lalong naging formidable team ‘yung Meralco,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar definitely feels Ginebra will have its hands full after Meralco went the full route and beat TNT in five games during the Governors’ Cup semifinals.

“Going to the series, lahat kami aware na mas maganda talaga performance nila kesa sa amin this Governors’ Cup. For us, right now, they are the better team. Kita naman sa game nila against TNT na grindout game talaga,” said Aguilar.

Continue reading below ↓

With Almazan around, Aguilar sees nothing but an equally intense Governors’ Cup finals series between Ginebra and Meralco.

“Tingin ko, etong series namin against Meralco, talagang magiging grind out every game kasi ‘yung match-ups talaga, parang nagka-cancel out kumbaga. Pero it all boils down to who is going to be the better team. Being here with coach Tim, he is very team oriented and ‘yun din ang strength ng kabila,” said Aguilar.