Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Sep 15
    PBA

    Japeth Aguilar knee injury adds to Barangay Ginebra woes

    by Gerry Ramos
    Just now
    japeth aguilar knee injury

    BARANGAY Ginebra suffered yet a major blow in its PBA Philippine Cup title-retention bid.

    As if their current losing record is not enough, the Kings also missed the presence of big man Japeth Aguilar, who reportedly suffered a sprained MCL.

    Japeth Aguilar knee injury update

    Japeth Aguilar Ginebra vs TNT

    The 34-year-old Aguilar didn’t suit up in the Kings’ crucial game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym and was seen wearing a walking boot to protect his injured leg.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Joe Devance took the place of Aguilar in the team’s starting unit on Wednesday.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      The injury comes at a time when the reigning all-Filipino champion are to make the playoffs with a 3-5 (win-loss) record for ninth place.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      The Kings are coming off back-to-back losses against league leader TnT Tropang Giga and the San Miguel Beermen.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again