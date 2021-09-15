Japeth Aguilar knee injury adds to Barangay Ginebra woes

BARANGAY Ginebra suffered yet a major blow in its PBA Philippine Cup title-retention bid.
As if their current losing record is not enough, the Kings also missed the presence of big man Japeth Aguilar, who reportedly suffered a sprained MCL.
Japeth Aguilar knee injury update
The 34-year-old Aguilar didn’t suit up in the Kings’ crucial game against the Phoenix Fuel Masters at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym and was seen wearing a walking boot to protect his injured leg.
Joe Devance took the place of Aguilar in the team’s starting unit on Wednesday.
The injury comes at a time when the reigning all-Filipino champion are to make the playoffs with a 3-5 (win-loss) record for ninth place.
The Kings are coming off back-to-back losses against league leader TnT Tropang Giga and the San Miguel Beermen.
