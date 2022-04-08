Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Apr 8
    PBA

    Japeth Aguilar in uniform for Ginebra in Game Two vs Meralco

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    undefined

    JAPETH Aguilar is in uniform for Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup against Meralco.

    Aguilar could be playing for the second game of the finals after missing four games in playoffs due to a calf injury.

    Aguilar was seeb warming up at the Mall of Asia Arena hallway, minutes before entering the playing area.

    The possibility of Aguilar playing should lift the spirits of Ginebra, which is looking to tie the best-of-seven series in Game Two.

    The Kings lost, 104-91, in the opener.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicRobert BolicktopicTerrence RomeotopicChito VictolerotopicCalvin AbuevatopicYeng GuiaotopicPido Jarencio
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again