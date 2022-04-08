Japeth Aguilar in uniform for Ginebra in Game Two vs Meralco

JAPETH Aguilar is in uniform for Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup against Meralco.

Aguilar could be playing for the second game of the finals after missing four games in playoffs due to a calf injury.

Aguilar was seeb warming up at the Mall of Asia Arena hallway, minutes before entering the playing area.

The possibility of Aguilar playing should lift the spirits of Ginebra, which is looking to tie the best-of-seven series in Game Two.

The Kings lost, 104-91, in the opener.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.