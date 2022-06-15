Japeth Aguilar taking extra precaution after calf injury scare

JAPETH Aguilar admitted he is being ‘extra careful’ with his recently healed left calf injury after a scare during Barangay Ginebra’s season opener against Blackwater last Sunday.

The 6-foot-9 high-flyer said he is managing his calf as he felt pain during the Blackwater match where he scored the game's most important basket for Ginebra’s first win of the season.

The calf issue is the same injury that kept Aguilar out for a couple of games during the 2021-2022 Governors’ Cup playoffs.

“I just want to be extra careful,” said Aguilar. “Parang na-feel ko na it’s coming back, ‘yung nagging pain. I requested for a check-up and really, management lang talaga. Hindi na rin tayo bumabata.”

“I really have to be disciplined off the court actually. Kailangan talagang alagaan and make sure I’m healthy,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar admitted he is now putting ice regularly on the calf, something he was not doing before.

“It’s something new to me. Before, after practice, I go home, don’t stretch, don’t ice. But now, we really need to manage,” said Aguilar.

The extra care paid off as Aguilar said he was pain free on Wednesday against Rain or Shine. Aguilar had 23 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in Ginebra’s 90-85 win, while also scoring a left-handed alley-oop dunk off a feed by LA Tenorio.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone said the team is avoiding the chance that Aguilar would miss games due to his calf, pointing out how his absences affected the squad during their playoff run last conference.

“If it flares, then yes,” said Cone on the possibility that Aguilar could miss games. “Hopefully, the management that we do keeps him prepared every game. That’s the hope.”

“If he starts feeling it, then he has to limit his minutes. If he feels really badly, maybe he has to sit out a few games. But that’s exactly what we are trying to prevent.

"That’s what happened to us in the finals last conference. It showed. We were down 2-1 without him and when he came back, we won three straight games. The value is there obviously,” said Cone.

Cone said the training staff will also play a crucial role in managing Aguilar’s injury.

“As a training staff, they know that we have to be very careful with Japeth. They know that they have to get them prepared in that particular area of his body. They have to prepare that. There is a lot of preparation that goes into that in terms of icing, massaging, stretching, there’s a lot that goes into it.

"It takes a lot of discipline to want to do that. Sometimes, it starts feeling good. You just go ‘OK, never mind I don’t need to do it today.’ Then, boom, it’s back. It’s that everyday thing that he has to do everytime,” said Cone.

