Japeth Aguilar defies doc's order, plays through dengue vs NorthPort

JAPETH Aguilar played with dengue in Barangay Ginebra's 100-93 win over NorthPort Sunday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The veteran big man had to be sparingly used by coach Tim Cone since as he admitted, he's not been feeling well the past two games of the team against TNt and Meralco.

"Maganda naman yung pag-manage ni coach sa akin," said Aguilar, who's being put on IV in his house the past two days.

He's not actually allowed by his doctors to play given his condition.

"Pero nag iingat naman ako," said Aguilar.

With Ginebra now having a lock of playing in the best-of-three quarterfinals series, Cone plans to sit out Aguilar in the Kings' final elimination game against Phoenix.

