Cone says Japeth 'still has his best three, four years ahead of him'

JAPETH Aguilar won the biggest individual award of his career when he captured the Finals MVP in the PBA Governors’ Cup when Barangay Ginebra captured the crown on Friday with a Game Five win over Meralco.

After winning few accolades including an All-Star MVP in 2019, and a few Mythical Five first and second team recognitions, Aguilar won perhaps the biggest individual award of his 10-year career after he was declared the winner of the Finals MVP for averaging 17.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks.

Aguilar said he was more focused on being a defensive player in the series, knowing he needs to be on top of that aspect of the game against Meralco’s Allen Durham and Raymond Almazan.

“Coming into this series, talagang tinake ko lang ‘yung challenge. Alam namin ‘yung strength ni Durham so for me, talagang focus lang talaga ako sa role ko. I’m just thankful sa mga basketball gods kasi it went our way,” said Aguilar.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Aguilar had several big blocks in the series, the most memorable of which is perhaps in Game One when he saved the victory for Ginebra when he swatted Durham’s lay-up attempt in the final seconds.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Aguilar deserved the award with his performance all-series long.

“Absolutely well-deserved,” Cone said. “I think he made a statement in Game One and he made another statement in Game Two. Games Three and Four, he was consistent all the way through. Just a total game outside taking shots, inside getting drop passes and dunks, running the floor. Just a total game offensively and defensively. He’s turn into such a great weapon and a tough match-up for anybody, even imports. He’s a tough match-up,” said Cone.

Aguilar also credited the achievement to his willingness to continue to learn.

“Actually, for me, it’s just maturity lang talaga,” Aguilar said. “It’s just learning and never stop from growing sa lahat ng conferences na minsan, we fall short of our goal. Keep on learning lang talaga. Nagpapasalamat ako sa coaches na tinutulungan nila ako sa maturity ko.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Cone sees Aguilar will even get better following his Finals MVP conquest.

“I just think he is going to get better, better, and better. He is just coming into his own. I think he still has his best three, four years ahead of him still,” said Cone.

Aguilar though said he is also not taking all the credit for the championship as everyone contributed to the title victory. He added winning the finals MVP was the last thing in his mind.

“For me, mas importante ‘yung goal which is the championship. Lahat kami, may kanya kanyang part sa kampyeonato na ‘to. Ginawa ko lang ‘yung part ko. Mahirap kasi i-ano ‘yung credit kasi alam ko pati mga teammates ko, they worked hard for it,” said Aguilar.