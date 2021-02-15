Jansen Rios gets advance wedding gift with new Phoenix contract

PHOENIX Super LPG just rewarded one of its most underrated but hardworking players with a new contract.
The Fuel Masters gave Jansen Rios a one-year contract after serving as a key player in their rotation during the team’s bold attempt at a championship during the Philippine Cup bubble.
Rios, 29, signed the deal along with agent Ed Ponceja in the presence of team manager Paolo Bugia on Monday.
The new deal comes as an advance wedding gift for the 6-foot-3 wingman, who is set to tie the knot this Friday.
Rios was a last-minute addition by the Fuel Masters last season after spending his first four years as a pro with NLEX.
Although he only averaged 3.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 17 games with the team during the bubble season, his intangibles as a blue-collar player served coach Topex Robinson in good stead.
He was a big part of the Fuel Masters’ strong playoff run that saw them came a win short of entering the finals for the first time in franchise history. Phoenix lost to TnT Tropang Giga in the do-or-die Game 5 of their semifinals series.
The former Adamson stalwart was a third-round pick at No. 25 overall by NLEX during the 2015 draft.