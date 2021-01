Jammer Jamito thankful to Meralco for contract extension amid pandemic

JAMMER Jamito vowed to continue to become a good role player after being given an extension by Meralco for the 2021 PBA season.

The Bolts signed Jamito to a one-year contract after a productive 2020 season that saw him average 5.0 points and 3.89 rebounds in nine games.

At the end of the day, Jamito is grateful for the extension during the current times with the COVID-19 pandemic as he enters his fifth year in the PBA.

“Nagpapasalamat kasi pandemic ngayon, mahirap ang trabaho,” said Jamito. “Suwerte tayo na binigyan tayo ng chance uli at may trabaho tayo. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Meralco at kay God na na-retain sa trabaho. ‘Yung ibang kumpanya, nagle-layoff ng empleyado kaya suwerte pa rin tayo.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jamito, drafted by Barangay Ginebra in the 2016 PBA draft, said he didn’t feel anxious as he waited for an offer for his contract to be extended as he did his best to be a good teammate during the bubble, and that included doing a vlog to keep things light within the team.

“Alam naman sa sarili ko na ginagawa ko ‘yung part ko kahit ginagamit ako o hindi, ‘yung sipag mo na hindi mo nakikita sa TV. Hindi naman tayo nagtatamad-tamad kahit hindi tayo ginagamit. Professional naman tayo. Basta may chance, gawin natin ng maayos,” said Jamito.

“Ang mindset ko lang talaga, rebound at depensa. ‘Yung points ko, bonus na lang. Nagugulat din ako kapag tumitira ako, nasushoot. Pumapabor ‘yung bola sa akin,” he added.

The 30-year-old Jamito said he also learned a lot from his fellow bigs in Raymond Almazan and Reynel Hugnatan during the bubble campaign.

“Matagal na sila sa PBA. Payo lang sila ng payo sa akin, accept naman ako ng accept. Kung alam na makakabuti sa akin, sinusunod ko ‘yung mga payo nila kasi matagal na sila PBA. Talagang ‘yung experience nila, sinasabi nila sa akin kasi ako, bago pa lang ako,” Jamito.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Meralco back-up big promised to stay as a team player next season.

“Kung ano ang gustong pagawa ng coaches sa akin, lagi lang ako makikinig sa coach,” said Jamito. “Apply ko sa laro kapag may chance ako. Ganun lang naman ‘yun. Gawin mo ‘yung gustong gawin ng coach. Wag kang humiwalay sa page nila. Laging one page lang para maganda ‘yung resulta.”

___

For more PBA updates, click here.