Jamike Jarin now permanent head coach of Phoenix Super LPG

JAMIKE Jarin has officially been installed as the permanent head coach of Phoenix Super LPG, after holding the position on an interim basis at the beginning of the year.

Phoenix Super LPG team manager Paolo Bugia confirmed the appointment on the same day that the Fuel Masters officially took in Kenneth Tuffin, Raffy Verano, Ricci Rivero, and Matthew Daves.

“We would like to announce that we are officially naming Coach Jamike Jarin as our official head coach starting Season 48,” Bugia said in a statement sent to SPIN.ph's Gerry Ramos. “With our new draft picks, we have renewed excitement coming into the conference start.”

Jarin took over the coaching job on an interim basis last January after Topex Robinson accepted an offer to take the De La Salle post.

“From fellow players to coaches to management, everyone is very excited with the new additions. Ken, Raffy, Ricci and Chew (Daves) fill up spots that we sorely need and we feel that with coach Jamike's system, they can contribute early and help us big,” said Bugia.

Jarin has in his resume an NCAA title in 2016 when he was the coach of San Beda. He also led Ateneo to three UAAP juniors titles.

The Fuel Masters selected Tuffin at No. 6, and picked Verano and Rivero at No. 16 and 17 in the second round.

Daves, on the other hand, was obtained in the third round at No. 28 by Phoenix.

