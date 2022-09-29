Jamie Malonzo unperturbed by defeat in Ginebra debut

JAMIE Malonzo remains very confident even with Barangay Ginebra's opening-game loss to Rain or Shine in the Commissioner's Cup on Wednesday.

Malonzo noted that there is some adjustment period for teams introducing new players to the system, but he doesn't see the Gin Kings taking too much time trying to find the groove.

Malonzo and Von Pessumal were acquired in two separate trades just days before the formal start of the 2022-23 Commissioner’s Cup last week.

“I’m not going to say that’s expected, but obviously, it’s the start of the season. We have new faces a week before the game. Not to make excuses. We should be better than that for sure,” said the 6-foot-7 swingman.

“But the good thing about this is we have a coach like Tim Cone. We are going to figure it out for sure,” said Malonzo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Jamie Malonzo goes 6 for 11 in his first game with the Gin Kings. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Watch Now

Wednesday was Malonzo’s first game with Barangay Ginebra, and stats wise, it was impressive. The sophomore finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks in their 93-71 loss.

On a night where the Kings fired blanks, going 28 for 83 from the field, Malonzo shot 6-of-11.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Malonzo said that while he enjoyed his brief stay with NorthPort, the former La Salle standout looks forward to be in a position to win a championship with Barangay Ginebra.

“It’s not my control but I’m happy to be here,” said Malonzo. “I’m sure Von is also happy to be here. We have pieces. I think they made some moves to get pieces. And I think those pieces can only help us. I think as soon as we figure it out, we will be all good.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“All of the guys have been a great. All the stars to the coaching staff, to Jeremiah, they have all been a big help and getting me caught up. I’ve been practicing for a week. It’s a team effort. I’m excited to be here,” said Malonzo.

Shortly after the defeat though, Malonzo said the Ginebra veterans gave an assurance that everything will be okay in the next games.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Super sayang we didn’t get the win today. I didn’t want to let anybody down on getting that win today. But I told Justin, I told Christian, I told some of the guys, they told me, we will figure this one out. No need to panic yet. But we will be working towards the winning culture for sure,” said Malonzo.

“We will get back to winning as long as the fans stick to us,” he added.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.