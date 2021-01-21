Prospective No. 1 pick overall Jamie Malonzo applies for PBA draft

POTENTIAL top pick Jamie Malonzo has formalized his entry to the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

The one-and-done La Salle high-flyer is the latest name to submit his application as the aspirants list swelled to 67 on Thursday afternoon.

Malonzo, who stands 6-foot-6, is touted to be one of the first names to be called in the March 14 proceedings, with some believing that he has what it takes to be the No. 1 selection.

The 24-year-old out of Portland State played one year with the Green Archers this past UAAP Season 82 and averaged 15.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals to rightfully be named in the Mythical Team.

Malonzo also played for Mighty Sports, being an integral part of the Philippine team's success in the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Tournament.

The athletic forward looked promising with Marinerong Pilipino, nabbing 23 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, and four assists in his lone game against ADG Dong-Mapua before the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Malonzo is seen to be in contention for the top selection, alongside fellow Fil-Am draft entrant Joshua Munzon ahead of the March 14 proceedings.

Aside from Malonzo, other players who submitted their applications on Thursday were Letran center Larry Muyang, Fil-Ams James Laput and David Murrell, and Ateneo product Jay Javelosa.