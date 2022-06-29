Jamie Malonzo thrilled to be finally considered as local by Fiba

JAMIE Malonzo is elated with the chance to play for Gilas Pilipinas after it was officially determined that he is a local by Fiba.

Malonzo said he learned that his status in Fiba tournaments is a local through Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes himself during an East Asia Super League event on Tuesday night.

“Honestly for me, it's like a dream come true,” said Malonzo on Wednesday.

“Actually, just last night at the East Asia Super League event,” said Malonzo when asked when did he learned about his status with Fiba. “I'm sitting next to (coach) Chot. He was able to explain it to me. He told me. He gave me the news. Super excited.”

The NorthPort sophomore said that he has been asked numerous times by his mother about him not being part of the national team, knowing that he got his Philippine passport at the age of eight.

“Over these past few years, she’s been probably [saying] a thousand times: ‘Why are you not eligible?’ and then she was able to go back, find the paperwork. Just recently, we were able to get it to SBP and then we’re able to get that to Fiba and then I was able to go through it.”

Malonzo, however, made it clear that being eligible as a local and being part of the team is a totally different story.

“I know that's just the first step. Getting on the team is one thing. But, hopefully, I get the chance to represent the country and make my family, my mom, and everybody proud,” said Malonzo.

“Just getting in, I'm just so grateful kasi when I was back in college at home, I came here with a dream to play for the national team and now that I just got cleared by Fiba, it's a super exciting one,” said Malonzo.

Reyes said he and Malonzo’s mother met in Las Vegas last year to know the real score behind his eligibility.

“Nung pumunta ako sa States nung nagpatryout ako sa Under-18, one of my staff was in Las Vegas. Sa Las Vegas nakatira si Jamie. We had that conversation. Actually, before I went pa to the US, dito pa lang, sinabi niya sa akin, ‘Coach I don’t know why people are saying that I’m not eligible.’ My mom keeps on saying I’m eligible.”

“Pagpunta ko sa Las Vegas, nag-usap kami. Sabi ko, akin na ‘yung copy ng passport. It showed that he had his passport when he was eight years old. He is eligible. All these while, he is eligible… We brought the passport in, went through the process sa Fiba, and now he has been cleared and is now part of the Fiba portal as a local player.”

“We are not saying that he is going to make the team but at least he is eligible. There’s one thing about eligibility. Another thing about finally making the team,” said Reyes.

The 25-year-old Malonzo said he will definitely try his best to make it to the national team. And if he gets the nod, he will do the best he can to help.

“Hopefully, a lot. I don’t know if I am, but people say I’m versatile. So hopefully, I can bring a lot of defense, offense, athleticism, scoring,” said Malonzo.

“For me, it still feels surreal that I’m just eligible. It’s like a dream come true,” he added.

