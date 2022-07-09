Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Jamie Malonzo ejected after throwing ball to Justin Arana

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Jamie Malonzo Converge vs NorthPort
    The Batang Pier missed Jamie Malonzo's presence after his ejection.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    JAMIE Malonzo was ejected in the second half of NorthPort's PBA Philippine Cup game against Converge on Saturday after committing a flagrant foul penalty 2.

    Jamie Malonzo ejection

    The sophomore big man was whistled for the violation after throwing the basketball at the back of rookie Justin Arana with 5:05 to play in the third period after Malonzo was called for a stepping violation.

    The Batang Pier were in the midst of a huge rally when Malonzo was whistled for the infraction.

    Malonzo just converted a three-point shot to pull NorthPort within 56-59 when the incident happened.

      The Fil-Am player already had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds by the time he was tossed out.

      Malonzo was the second key player of NorthPort the team missed out after Robert Bolick who watched the game on the sidelines in street clothes.

