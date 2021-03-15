Malonzo eager to prove he's an 'impact player' as mentor Seigle gives constant advice

EVEN as Jamie Malonzo takes his first steps in the PBA, his mentor Danny Seigle will always be beside him, watching him from afar.

The eight-time PBA champion and two-time Best Player of the Conference award winner actually was one of the first ones to call Malonzo as he was picked second overall in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft.

"I just got a call from him and he's always shooting me advice," he said on Sunday after NorthPort formally tapped him in the annual draft exercise.

It's something Malonzo treasures a lot, having someone the caliber of Seigle provide him guidance from the time he moved from Portland State to La Salle, to now in the PBA.

"He's a veteran and he's had his career. I'm just excited to tell him it's my time now," he said.

Seigle, though, needs not to worry.

Big things may be expected from Malonzo, but the Fil-Am high-flyer has proven time and again that he has what it takes to be a game-changer, as evidenced in his stints with the Green Archers, with Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League, and with Mighty Sports.

"I feel like I prepared myself well," said the former UAAP Mythical Team member, who will now be joining forces with the returning Robert Bolick in the Batang Pier.

"I'm excited to showcase what I can do, be just an impact player to my team."

