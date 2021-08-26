Comeback is near as James Yap rejoins Rain or Shine practice

A JAMES Yap return during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup is in the horizon as he rejoins Rain or Shine practice in preparation for the resumption of the conference.

Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina said Yap has been taking part in full-contact practice over the past two days in Pampanga as he prepares to make a comeback from knee surgery during the offseason.

“He's participated in full-contact practice these past two days and his work of getting himself physically prepared to get reintegrated with his teammates has been relevant just from our past two practices,” Gavina said.

The 39-year-old last played on November 13 in a loss to Barangay Ginebra in the quarterfinals of the Clark bubble last season. He has missed six of the Elastopainters' games so far in the Philippine Cup.

The two-time PBA MVP averaged 7.2 points in 11 games with Rain or Shine in 2020.

Yap was actually on the brink of a return as early as late July when he was cleared to participate in skill work and conditioning, but the season came to a halt early in August following the reimposition of an enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila.

Gavina said Yap is working to regain his rhythm in time for the resumption of the games on Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

“We will slowly allow him to build his stamina and rhythm on the floor as we move along during the week to ensure we can utilize him once we restart games,” said Yap.

