James Yap set for San Juan PBA games appearance - as councilor

DON'T be surprised if there's a James Yap sighting in Friday's PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals doubleheader.

Councilor James Yap set for appearance

The two-time MVP and now San Juan City councilor accepted the invitation for him to be at the Filoil EcoOil Arena and watch the playoffs pitting Barangay Ginebra and Meralco, and Magnolia facing NLEX.

The 40-year-old Rain or Shine guard is expected to be with San Juan mayor Francis Zamora, a former La Salle Green Archer, and Don Allado, also an ex-PBA player who's a fellow councilor of Yap.

It will be the first PBA appearance for Yap since the Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga.

He later took a leave of absence with the Elasto Painters and concentrated in his campaign for a council seat in San Juan.

Yap went home to his native Escalante, Negros Occidental following the death of his grandmother, but assured commissioner Willie Marcial he will personally be at the games.

Tickets at the first PBA outing at the San Juan venue in the last five years had been sold out as early as Wednesday.

