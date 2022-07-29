James Yap plans to make PBA return in Commissioner’s Cup, says Marcial

JAMES Yap has indicated his desire to play once again in the PBA for the coming Commissioner’s Cup.

James Yep return

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he was told by Yap about his plans to resume his playing career after he ran for a seat in the San Juan city council during the elections where he won.

“Kinamusta ko, sabi niya baka makapaglaro siya next conference. Magpapakundisyon na siya,” said Marcial, who was with Yap as he visited the PBA on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Tinanong niya kung kailan magsisimula. Plano niya maglaro,” Marcial added.

Rain or Shine currently has the rights to Yap, who took a leave from the team after he decided to run in the elections.

The 40-year-old Yap last played for the Elasto Painters during the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup held in Bacolor, Pampanga where he averaged 7.9 points per contest.

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from Yap, San Juan mayor Francis Zamora was also in attendance as well as councilors Paul Artadi and Don Allado, both of which are former PBA players.

Marcial said Zamora had invited the league to hold more games in San Juan, which played Friday’s 2022 PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinal games after the Smart-Araneta Coliseum, Mall of Asia Arena, and Ynares Center in Antipolo were not available due to pre-booked events.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Si Mayor, sabi niya, anytime welcome tayo dito. Sabihin lang daw sa kanya. Sabi nila Councilor, nagpapasalamat sa atin at sabi limit-limitan natin ang laro natin dito,” said Marcial.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.