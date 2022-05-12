Yap has to get in shape if he decides to make RoS return, says Gavina

RAIN or Shine is still hopeful to have James Yap back for this season even after the two-time MVP is set to embark on a new role as a public official.

Gavina on James Yap return

Elasto Painters coach Chris Gavina said on Thursday that as happy as they are with Yap winning a seat as a councilor for the first district of San Juan, the hope is still there for the 40-year-old to still suit up for the upcoming year.

"We're all ecstatic that he won his councilor position. I think our upper management will be talking to him," he said as he paid a visit in the PBA Season 47 Draft Combine.

Yap garnered 21,427 votes to place fourth in the polls, winning a council seat alongside former Purefoods teammate Paul Artadi.

Incumbent San Juan mayor Francis Zamora, a former player himself, also won re-election for his second term.

Gavina is leaving it up to management to deal with Yap all the more with the 6-foot-2 gunner set to fly for Italy to meet his wife Michaela Cazzola.

"I believe he's going to Italy next week to pick up his family and we'll pretty much know what our decision or his decision is gonna be, if will he be able to suit up for us in the All-Filipino or maybe Commissioner's Cup na," he said.

Yap has to categorically announce whether this political foray also means that he's retiring, although he skipped the past PBA Governors' Cup to focus on his campaign.

Gavina, however, said that if Yap indeed decides to play anew, he will have to shape up with Rain or Shine in deep training for two months now.

"If he can get himself ready," he said when asked if Yap can rejoin the Elasto Painters.

"It's tough coming from a campaign, not having the time to really prepare. And we've been at it for almost two months now, so he has to really make a conscious effort."

He furthered: "His health at 40 is always a big factor for us. t's not like we can tell him that we need him back in two weeks. That's not realistic. So we're keeping everything in mind when it comes to James. Obviously, of course, we want everything to be in the best position for him to succeed."

