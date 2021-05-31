Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    James Yap 'in good spirits’ after knee surgery, says ROS

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    RAIN or Shine has no specific timeline on when veteran star James Yap would be able to join the team in its scrimmages moving forward for the opening of the new season.

    Coach Chris Gavina said he is in constant communication with the 38-year-old two-time MVP, who recently underwent minor surgery on his knee.

    Despite his condition, Yap is doing his own personal workout at home.

    “I’ve spoken with James and he said he’s been doing his best to do his strengthening at home,” said Gavina. “But he’s in good spirits and we’re hoping he’s back in time for the opening.”

      Co-team owner Raymund Yu has also been in touch with the veteran player who’s been with the franchise even during his amateur days.

      “I know he is doing conditioning and strengthening drills to get into game shape,” said Yu, the other half of the basketball fanatic owners of the Rain or Shine franchise along with Terry Que.

      Continue reading below ↓

      The Elasto Painters have been holding scrimmages for the past three weeks without Yap in Batangas City.

      An assortment of injuries bothered Yap during Rain or Shine’s campaign in the Philippine Cup bubble last season.

        Coming off a groin injury before the restart to the season, Yap also hurt his calf during the course of the two-month bubble that limited his playing time. He ended up averaging a career-low 7.1 points and 2.1 rebounds.

        Continue reading below ↓
        Recommended Videos

        The numbers were also his lowest since coming on board the Elasto Painters in the 2016-17 season.

        Rain or Shine, ranked No. 8, was eventually booted out by top seed Barangay Ginebra in the playoffs.

