Yap, Norwood remember 'humble' Kobe in memorable 2011 game

PERHAPS one of the most memorable visits of Kobe Bryant came in July 2011 when he joined a collection of NBA stars that faced Smart Gilas national team and a PBA All-Star selection in exhibition games at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Thousands flocked the Big Dome as Bryant teamed up with Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and Derrick Rose, among others, in two exhibition games. The NBA had a lockout that time, and that made the superstars available for the once-in-a-lifetime moment.

The NBA stars, then called the Smart All-Stars and coached by Bryant, beat the PBA All-Stars, 131-105, in the first of two exhibition games at the Big Dome.

James Yap and Gabe Norwood were part of the event, which is why the Rain or Shine standout were also saddened by the news that Bryant passed away just nine years after they played against one of the best players in the world.

“Kala ko nga joke lang kasi nabasa ko sa group chat namin ng Rain or Shine. Si coach Caloy nag-post. Sabi ko, 'Totoo ba ‘to?’ Sa group chat namin naglolokohan kami eh. ‘Yun pala, tinignan ko sa Twitter, sa balita, sa TV, ‘yun pala totoo,” said Yap.

“It was shocking,” said Norwood. “Like everybody, kinda hoping and expecting it to be some fake news or something like that. But it’s just sad especially as a father, having three sons myself.”

It was in that exhibition game that the two players got to know Bryant better.

Norwood remembers Bryant as a humble person in his brief chat during halftime of the event dubbed the Ultimate All-Star Weekend, where their conversation centered around being former high school state champions in Pennsylvania.

“Pretty cool experience. Myself, Danny Seigle, and Kobe, we all won high school state championships in Pennsylvania. That was a little short conversation we had there at halftime during the game,” said Norwood.

Norwood was a product of State College Area while Seigle played high school ball at Carbondale. Bryant, of course, went straight to the NBA after studying at Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

Aside from speaking to Bryant, Norwood said the Lakers superstar even mingled with his son during that halftime break.

“My first son was just born and we are sitting on the sidelines with me and he got to shake Kobe’s hand at the age of three or four months. Those are pictures that I can share with him for a lifetime,” said Norwood.

During the conversation, Norwood said what stuck in his mind was that Bryant also didn’t portray himself as an NBA superstar during their short chat.

“It was a cool, little bond. Even though it was for a short moment, to just have that kind of conversation and for him to go back and forth with us like he was a PBA player, not an NBA player. He brought himself down to our level. It’s cool,” said Norwood.

During the actual game, Norwood didn’t recall defending Bryant. “If I did, it was more of hoping that he’d miss. I don’t know if there’s much defending Kobe,” said Norwood with a smile.

Unlike Norwood though, Yap vividly remembered having to guard Bryant at the post. Not really known as a defensive player, Yap made the most out of the opportunity by putting his best foot forward in defending Bryant.

“Binantayan ko siya. Aminin naman natin, hindi naman ako masyado sa defense pero ‘yung mindset ko talaga nun, dedepensahan ko siya. Kumbaga, sisipagin ko talaga sa depensa.”

“Pero magaling talaga. Naalala ko nun, ang ganda ng footwork niya, ang bilis umikot, ang lakas ng katawan. Kaya gumagawa ng 81 points sa NBA. Sobrang talented talaga,” said Yap.

In one instance, Yap was able to tap the ball away from the hands of Bryant during one play. But that appeared to light a fire in Bryant.

“Nung nagpo-poste sa akin, natapik ko ‘yung bola, na-out of bounds sa baseline. Siguro parang kumpiyansa siya nun. Nung pangalawang beses, bigla na niya akong binraso, tumalsik ako,” said Yap with a smile.

“Sobrang blessed ko na nakalaro ko siya. Once in a lifetime.”

Yap and Norwood were also saddened that the retired star was only beginning to enjoy his life away from basketball with his family and other ventures.

“Nakaka-sad kasi 41 years old, tapos kaka-retire lang niya, hindi pa niya nae-enjoy ‘yung pag-retire niya. ‘Yun pa ‘yung time na sana mag-eenjoy siya. Siyempre, kapag NBA ka, halos wala kang time sa family mo kasi travel kayo ng travel. Nakaka-sad tapos kasama pa ‘yung anak niya. Nakakalungkot,” said Yap.

Norwood said: “Can’t imagine being in that situation for Kobe and his daughter Gigi and the families and others that were on board, but also for his wife Vanessa and their children. It’s hard to put in words what they must be going through. I pray for them and hope for all the best.”

Norwood, however, said Bryant’s impact will be remembered forever by the Filipino people.

“His impact in the game, especially here in the Philippines, how much he is loved. The Philippines is a Lakers country and his impact is great,” Norwood said.

“He is a supreme talent, a competitor especially in this generation. That’s something that will carry on whether its playing basketball here in the Philippines, in the NBA, or anywhere in the world, I think Kobe’s game will live on."