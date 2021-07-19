James Yap nears RoS return from minor knee surgery

JAMES Yap could be returning to the Rain or Shine line-up sooner than later as the team plans to start off training for the two-time PBA MVP.

Head coach Chris Gavina said Yap could start joining Rain or Shine practices this week after missing the bulk of the team’s offseason training in Batangas following knee surgery.

“I recently got an update and hopefully, we can ramp up his skillwork and conditioning within the week. Maybe a full week of contact practice. He may be able to come back soon enough,” said Gavina.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

The 39-year-old Yap underwent minor surgery on his knee and has been working out at home in preparation for the season.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Yap has been battling injuries as of late, but missed only one game during the Elastopainters’ campaign in the PBA bubble where he averaged 7.2 points a game.

No timetable

Yap is very much part of the plans of Gavina in his first year as head coach of Rain or Shine, saying shortly after his appointment that he wants him to be in his best shape possible for the conference.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gavina said there is no timetable on Yap’s return, saying that it will be up to him to decide on when to return.

“Like I said, his timeline is totally based on his mindset. We want him back a hundred percent mentally and physically,” said Gavina.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.