    James Yap, 41, signs one-conference deal with Rain or Shine

    Retirement can wait for King James
    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    James Yap Rain or Shine
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    JAMES Yap will continue playing for Rain or Shine after signing a one-conference deal with the ballclub.

    The 41-year-old Yap returns after signing a similar deal last conference following his entry into politics where he won a seat in the San Juan city council.

    READ: NorthPort fourth-round draft pick Fran Yu signed to two-year contract

    In his return from a sabbatical during the last Governors’ Cup, Yap, who joined the Elasto Painters in 2016 from Magnolia in a trade for Paul Lee, averaged 5.2 points and shot 28.6 percent from three-point territory.

    James Yap Rain or Shine practice

    The two-time PBA MVP, prior to signing the new contract, has already been participating in Rain or Shine practice in preparation for the Commissioner’s Cup set in early November.

