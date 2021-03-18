Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    No. 8 draft pick James Laput inks three-year deal with Terrafirma

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now

    JAMES Laput is the first rookie to sign a contract as he formalized a three-year deal with Terrafirma on Thursday.

    The 6-foot-10 center came to terms with the the team took him eighth overall in the PBA Season 46 Rookie Draft.

    Terrafirma governor Bobby Rosales confirmed the signing as Laput was joined by his agent PJ Pilares of Titan Management Group.

    Laput was the tallest prospect in the recent rookie pool but was regarded as a project who possesses a lot of potential with his height and agility.

    He graduated from Young Harris College but still suited up for La Salle in UAAP Season 82.

    That campaign, however, left a lot to be desired as a concussion forced him in the sidelines after just seven games back in 2019.

      Laput, however, is viewed as a huge boost to Terrafirma's frontline which currently has Russel Escoto, Aldrech Ramos, Eric Camson, Christian Balagasay, and Joseph Gabayni.

      Meanwhile, top selection Joshua Munzon is still deep in negotiations with the Dyip for his own contract.

      "We're still in talks with him," said Rosales.

        Munzon will be a more than a welcome addition for the Dyip, who recently traded two-time scoring champion CJ Perez to San Miguel.

