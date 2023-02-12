Franklin deflects credit as Converge stuns SMB: 'I couldn’t do that sh*t by myself'

JAMAAL Franklin paid tribute to the entire Converge team for pulling off a victory against the mighty San Miguel squad on Saturday in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Franklin played consistent all throughout the game, finishing with 37 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in the FiberXers’ huge 107-103 win over the Beermen.

The Converge import was named best player by the broadcast panel, but deflected the credit during the postgame press conference.

“That was a team win,” said the former NBA player who had stints in the Chinese Basketball Association for several years.

“I’m here as the best player right now. But we were just the best team. There should be a best team. It should be every one of our last players right now. I couldn’t do that sh*t by myself. That was a team win,” said Franklin.

It was a collective victory indeed for Converge, which also got a clutch three from Maverick Ahanmisi on his way to finishing with 15 points. Justin Arana had nine points and eight rebounds, while also draining free throws in the end game.

“I appreciate you for giving me credit but it went down to Justin making free throws, that was a team win. It should be a team win,” said Franklin.

Despite the victory over a powerhouse team, Franklin said they will make sure that they won’t rest on their laurels and will still try to aspire to become a squad like San Miguel.

“We were the best team but San Miguel is one hell of a team. I want to take credit to them. They are well-coached, they have great players, and they are respected in this league. We were just a better team today. We were just the better team today but if want to be where they are at, we just have to keep bringing it like them. We just got to continue,” said Franklin.